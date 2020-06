Save $45 on these well-reviewed Marshall earbuds Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*TL;DR: *Experience quality on-the-go sound from an iconic brand with the Marshall® Mode EQ wired earphones for $54.99, a 45% savings as of June 19.



--------------------



When you think of headphones in 2020, visions of cotton swab-looking earbuds dangling from people's ears come to mind. Wireless listening isn't... 👓 View full article