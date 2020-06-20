People are petitioning for Columbus, Ohio to be renamed 'Flavortown'
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () A petition with more than 10,000 signatures (at the time of this writing) is calling for the city of Columbus, Ohio to be renamed to Flavortown in honor of the one and only Guy Fieri.
A petition is now asking for an entire town to be renamed in honor of Guy Fieri. Tyler Woodbridge's petition calls for the city of Columbus, Ohio to be renamed Flavortown in honor of the celebrity foodie.