People are petitioning for Columbus, Ohio to be renamed 'Flavortown' Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A petition with more than 10,000 signatures (at the time of this writing) is calling for the city of Columbus, Ohio to be renamed to Flavortown in honor of the one and only Guy Fieri.



As protests against police brutality continue worldwide for the third consecutive week, many are calling for the removal of statues and... 👓 View full article

Tyler Woodbridge's petition calls for the city of Columbus, Ohio to be renamed Flavortown in honor of the celebrity foodie.

