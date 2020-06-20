Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Far right instigator Katie Hopkins is permanently banned from Twitter for violating the company's hateful conduct policy.
Hopkins, who has been retweeted by Donald Trump several times, is known for her extreme views on immigration and other social issues. She once referred to refugees fleeing war as "cockroaches." In 2017,...
