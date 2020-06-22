iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Android and iPad users have long been able to watch videos while running other apps, but so far iOS users have been left in the dark, forced to switch between apps when trying to multi-task. That’s changing today. At WWDC2020, Apple announced it would bring picture-in-picture to iPhones. Finally, you can get distracted by cat videos while trying to get work done on your iPhone. The feature works about as you would expect. You can resize and move videos around to different corners of your screen, and switch between a few different sizes. There is also a handful of controls to skip ahead or…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: iOS 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this #MiFan Aditya G. Ghabade RT @thenextweb: iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones (story by @napilopez) https://t.co/zVNXnRgJMU 2 minutes ago Latest Commentary iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones - https://t.co/y4KK77q1cf #LatestComments https://t.co/6OkbLEvh9m 5 minutes ago TNW iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones (story by @napilopez) https://t.co/zVNXnRgJMU 8 minutes ago CalCISO iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones https://t.co/8SBNueed71 https://t.co/0v1OIRdV3l 11 minutes ago TNW Apple Channel iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones https://t.co/nIVAJMZB6i 13 minutes ago Darth Al-koholik iOS 14 finally brings picture in picture view sheesh 18 minutes ago ش Finally !!! a picture that brings us together🤣💙💙 https://t.co/SwTNufzB1Q 2 days ago 🌸Kisumi🌸 Was having the worst day and then read about the new pokemon snap and its instantly made me smile. Brings back so m… https://t.co/1N0Esdxh9D 5 days ago