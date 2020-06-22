|
iOS 14 finally brings picture-in-picture video to iPhones
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Android and iPad users have long been able to watch videos while running other apps, but so far iOS users have been left in the dark, forced to switch between apps when trying to multi-task. That’s changing today. At WWDC2020, Apple announced it would bring picture-in-picture to iPhones. Finally, you can get distracted by cat videos while trying to get work done on your iPhone. The feature works about as you would expect. You can resize and move videos around to different corners of your screen, and switch between a few different sizes. There is also a handful of controls to skip ahead or…
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: iOS
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this