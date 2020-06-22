Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library”

The Next Web Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple is redesigning the home screen with iOS 14 to make apps easily accessible through a new feature called the App Library. With this new update, you’ll be able to hide some pages easily with the wiggle view to edit your home screen. Also, iOS will automatically arrange an app in App Library with folders such as Suggested apps, Recently added, Social, Entertainment, and Creativity. It’s not clear if we can move apps from one category to another, or assign more than one category to an app. We’ll have to wait till we get iOS 14 on the phones. This…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: iOS,Apple
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

4-year-old Boy Falls From 29th Floor and Survives [Video]

4-year-old Boy Falls From 29th Floor and Survives

CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA — After being irresponsibly left home alone, a four-year-old boy is extremely lucky to be alive after falling from the 29th floor of a residential high-rise in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:28Published
Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy [Video]

Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy

REUTERS/Edgar Su Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% from all in-app purchases. This week, the creators of a new email..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system [Video]

UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system

The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled program. The BBC reported on Thursday the UK will..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

iOS 14 Announced With All-New Home Screen Design Featuring Widgets, App Library, and More

 Apple today during its WWDC keynote unveiled iOS 14, which features an all-new home screen design with widgets, an App Library with a list view, and much more....
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

Albuquerque205

Luiz Albuquerque RT @thenextweb: Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/Rkdj5kU0Fj 35 seconds ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath #Apple finally redesigns #iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” https://t.co/1Ka3SGqk20 @thenextweb 21 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/Rkdj5kU0Fj 23 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” https://t.co/jOyHXCHuLZ https://t.co/q3lqYUC1Mc 24 minutes ago

vitalkanev

Vitaliy (K.) RT @Plugged: Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” https://t.co/BVPo7gfRsy 26 minutes ago

Plugged

Plugged | by TNW Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” https://t.co/BVPo7gfRsy 26 minutes ago

TNWapple

TNW Apple Channel Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library” https://t.co/mSfo6fomK4 28 minutes ago