Apple finally redesigns iOS home screen and introduces “App Library”

Apple is redesigning the home screen with iOS 14 to make apps easily accessible through a new feature called the App Library. With this new update, you’ll be able to hide some pages easily with the wiggle view to edit your home screen. Also, iOS will automatically arrange an app in App Library with folders such as Suggested apps, Recently added, Social, Entertainment, and Creativity. It’s not clear if we can move apps from one category to another, or assign more than one category to an app. We’ll have to wait till we get iOS 14 on the phones. This…



