Apple will now let you give your Memoji a face mask
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple's Face ID might not be able to recognize your unique visage in a face mask, but now your Memoji can reflect your new COVID-ready look.
At its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple announced that its users can now customize their Memojis with the must-have fashion accessory of the moment: a face...
