Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple will now let you give your Memoji a face mask

Mashable Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Apple's Face ID might not be able to recognize your unique visage in a face mask, but now your Memoji can reflect your new COVID-ready look.

At its virtual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple announced that its users can now customize their Memojis with the must-have fashion accessory of the moment: a face...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County, 'If You Leave The House - Wear A Mask!'

Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County, 'If You Leave The House - Wear A Mask!' 00:52

 A face mask ordinance for all of Tarrant County was announced this morning as the county reached its second-highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County On Friday [Video]

Face Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect For Tarrant County On Friday

Tarrant County announced on Thursday face mask ordinance will go into effect Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:41Published
Man wears a mesh face mask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection but compliance [Video]

Man wears a mesh face mask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection but compliance

A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida. "I..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:52Published
Anti-Mask Floridians Rail Against Face Covering Mandate [Video]

Anti-Mask Floridians Rail Against Face Covering Mandate

During a public meeting about a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, Florida, citizens spewed nonsense about face coverings that are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple is letting you add a face mask to your Memoji with iOS 14, a timely addition during the coronavirus pandemic

Apple is letting you add a face mask to your Memoji with iOS 14, a timely addition during the coronavirus pandemic · On Monday, Apple kicked off WWDC, its annual developer conference, where it debuted its next major iPhone update: iOS 14. · With iOS 14, you'll be able to...
Business Insider

Six ways the pandemic was on display at Apple’s WWDC

Six ways the pandemic was on display at Apple’s WWDC Memoji can now be customized with face coverings. | Image: Apple The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every facet of our lives, so it’s only natural...
The Verge


Tweets about this