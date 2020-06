How the Arctic Circle just eclipsed 100 degrees Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Temperatures hit triple digits at a Russian town in the Arctic Circle on Saturday, either breaking or nearly breaking the hottest temperature on record in this polar realm.



Preliminary observations, spotted by French meteorologist Etienne Kapikian, show the heat reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Siberian town of...