Life inside Pluto: hot birth may have created internal ocean on dwarf planet Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Pluto, along with many other dwarf planets in the outer solar system, is often thought of as dark, icy and barren – with a surface temperature of just −230°C. But now a new study, published in Nature Geoscience, suggests that the body has had a warm interior ever since it formed, and may still have a liquid, internal ocean under its icy crust. It could mean that other sizable icy dwarf planets may have had early internal oceans too, with some possibly persisting today. This is exciting, as where there’s warm water, there could be life. As soon as NASA’s…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

