Life inside Pluto: hot birth may have created internal ocean on dwarf planet
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Pluto, along with many other dwarf planets in the outer solar system, is often thought of as dark, icy and barren – with a surface temperature of just −230°C. But now a new study, published in Nature Geoscience, suggests that the body has had a warm interior ever since it formed, and may still have a liquid, internal ocean under its icy crust. It could mean that other sizable icy dwarf planets may have had early internal oceans too, with some possibly persisting today. This is exciting, as where there’s warm water, there could be life. As soon as NASA’s…
It was previously thought that Pluto started off as a ball of ice, eventually forming a subsurface ocean later on, but new research suggests the dwarf planet experienced a “hot start” that created an early ocean, which has been freezing over time.
Today, the dwarf planet Pluto orbits the sun from the edge of our solar system and its surface temperature is an inhospitable negative 378 to negative 396 degrees Fahrenheit. But a new study suggests..
