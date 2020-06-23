Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix reveals the first trailer for its 'Unsolved Mysteries' reboot

Mashable Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The original Unsolved Mysteries aired in 1987 and continued through a series of disconnected reboots until 2010, but Netflix is bringing back the documentary show for a 2020 reboot. 

The first trailer for Unsolved Mysteries suggests that the new series will cover similar ground as the original, showcasing cold cases of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Unsolved Mysteries Trailer

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer 01:34

 Unsolved Mysteries - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived...

Tweets about this