Netflix reveals the first trailer for its 'Unsolved Mysteries' reboot Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The original Unsolved Mysteries aired in 1987 and continued through a series of disconnected reboots until 2010, but Netflix is bringing back the documentary show for a 2020 reboot.



The first trailer for Unsolved Mysteries suggests that the new series will cover similar ground as the original, showcasing cold cases of... 👓 View full article

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer 01:34 Unsolved Mysteries - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived...

