The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () You might know it as the transportation device that drove its company’s philanthropic owner off a cliff to his unfortunate death. Bachelor party attendees know it as the best way to get around eastern European cities. Paul Blart knows it as his daily tool of choice when policing shopping malls. Everyone else will know it as the Segway, and it will be no more as the company ceases its production next month. According to an exclusive report by Fast Company, Segway is closing the production line for its self-balancing human transporter on July 15. Unfortunately, 21 employees will be made…