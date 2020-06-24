Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out

The Next Web Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
You might know it as the transportation device that drove its company’s philanthropic owner off a cliff to his unfortunate death. Bachelor party attendees know it as the best way to get around eastern European cities. Paul Blart knows it as his daily tool of choice when policing shopping malls. Everyone else will know it as the Segway, and it will be no more as the company ceases its production next month. According to an exclusive report by Fast Company, Segway is closing the production line for its self-balancing human transporter on July 15. Unfortunately, 21 employees will be made…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

bjornbamelis

Björn RT @thenextweb: The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out https://t.co/N4EPag7r4X 5 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out https://t.co/QBchirfsBO #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 21 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out: https://t.co/oMnPZrLdZQ 30 minutes ago

Reach

Reach🦋 The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out #eindelijk https://t.co/nxHxq0qA3Y 35 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out https://t.co/UFQuBaGOVa https://t.co/69H3o0Au66 35 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW The Segway is no more. Bachelor parties of the world, pour one out https://t.co/N4EPag7r4X 40 minutes ago