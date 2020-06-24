Win a Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing New Horizons and more cool stuff for free Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

TLDR: Just win the Nintendo Gaming Bundle Giveaway to take home a new Nintendo Switch, a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons and more great prizes valued at $1,000. In a true sign of the times, thousands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players took to their islands to kick off the start of a virtual Pride festival earlier this month, honoring LGBTQPIA+ STEM communities. Meanwhile, you can now also download an app that will pretty accurately forecast the weather of a player’s virtual island, offering them a leg up on your game goals. If that last paragraph has you scratching…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

