Oceans on alien worlds are more common than you think, study reveals
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Oceans on exoplanets may be more common than commonly believed, a new NASA study reveals. A new generation of telescopes, both on the ground and in space, capable of finding these oceans will begin operations in the next few years, potentially confirming the finding. In our own solar system, water is found not just on Earth, but also on several of the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. Ice deposits have also been found under the ruddy surface of Mars, at the poles of the Moon, and possibly even on Pluto. “Plumes of water erupt from Europa and Enceladus, so we…