Kermit hails the Disney+ release of 'Muppets Now' in hilarious new trailer Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

It's official: Muppets Now is coming to Disney+ on July 31. Commence your rejoicing.



The unscripted weekly series is a little bit of a few different things. There's a talk show piece, a game show piece, and a cooking show piece. That's what Disney has revealed about it, at any rate. This trailer is mostly Kermit tussling with... 👓 View full article

