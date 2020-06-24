Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Some of Tesla's older touchscreens are blinking out.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 11 complaints in the past year about the touchscreen in Tesla Model S cars from 2012 to 2015. In response, the NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation to see if there is a safety problem.
