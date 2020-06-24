Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars

Mashable Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Some of Tesla's older touchscreens are blinking out. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 11 complaints in the past year about the touchscreen in Tesla Model S cars from 2012 to 2015. In response, the NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation to see if there is a safety problem. 

In all 11 cases,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Rear Ended in the Car Wash [Video]

Tesla Rear Ended in the Car Wash

Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Chandler, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "I was getting my car washed in my Tesla Model 3. It was a conveyor model wash that pulls your car through and you put your car in..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:20Published
Tesla Gets a Price-Target Lift as it Cuts Prices [Video]

Tesla Gets a Price-Target Lift as it Cuts Prices

What goes up and down at the same time? An analyst's price-target for Tesla, which on the same day lowered prices on its Model 3, S and X electric cars.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

NHTSA launches probe into Tesla touchscreen failures

 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of failing touchscreens on Tesla’s older Model S...
TechCrunch Also reported by •RTTNews

Tweets about this

BestPhotogr

Best Photography Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars [Mashable-Tech] https://t.co/r5mqDBwPp8 38 seconds ago

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars - https://t.co/OAjL0IrMt9 https://t.co/ctJwVkqS8R 1 minute ago

elearning_utad

e-learning UTAD Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/v9OCYX9LjR | (@mashable3 minutes ago

AllDigital_

All Digital Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/sQ48V22TsM 5 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/2y4TNr0JTd https://t.co/ewpRK15xQn 7 minutes ago

social_media___

Social Media News Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/5195lB9DXa (@mashable10 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/SXdlGcAmxI 12 minutes ago

southsidetech

Southside Technology Tesla Model S touchscreen problem could affect up to 63,000 cars https://t.co/MA8Pf6SzfP https://t.co/xdK8lAB9Ho 19 minutes ago