Amazon creates ‘Counterfeit Crimes Unit’ to punish copycats

The Next Web Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Amazon today announced it has created a Counterfeit Crimes unit to ‘go on the offensive’ against counterfeit products on its platform. The company implies its going all out on this effort, hiring “former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts” to stave these bad apples on its platform. Amazon says its first goal is to prevent counterfeit products from even being listed, having blocked ‘over 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts’ from ever listing a product. But this new Counterfeit Crimes Unit seems to be focused on those that have slipped through and holding them ‘accountable for their crimes.’ The…

