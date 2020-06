Stephen Colbert frees Jon Stewart from his desk drawer to compare lockdown hair Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Gin isn't the only thing in Stephen Colbert's desk — it turns out Jon Stewart has been hiding in there for months now, too.



In the clip above, The Late Show host's monologue is interrupting by a sudden knocking, which leads to him discovering a panicked, iPad-confined Stewart in a tiny drawer.



"I'm so sorry," says... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this