|
My 48 hours with iOS 14 beta: I love its little features
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
There are not many adventurous things you can do in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. So, I turned to install iOS 14 developer beta hours after Apple announced it at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday. I’ve previously installed developer betas on Android and managed my way around bugs. However, given how shoddy iOS 13’s stable version rollout was, I was skeptical of the quality of this new developer beta. But after 24 hours of usage, I realized that this is a stable beta release, and I don’t have to worry about any major bugs. The major theme…
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: iOS
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this