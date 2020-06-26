Breonna Taylor's death shouldn't be an insensitive Twitter meme
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Twitter users are calling each other out for turning a call for justice for Breonna Taylor into a meme.
Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was sleeping on March 13 when white police officers forcibly entered her Louisville, Kentucky home without warning in what's known as a "no-knock warrant." Her boyfriend Kenneth...
One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville, Kentucky, three months ago was dismissed from the police department on Tuesday. Ryan Brooks reports.
A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in..
The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.