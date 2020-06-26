Global  

Breonna Taylor's death shouldn't be an insensitive Twitter meme

Mashable Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Twitter users are calling each other out for turning a call for justice for Breonna Taylor into a meme. 

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was sleeping on March 13 when white police officers forcibly entered her Louisville, Kentucky home without warning in what's known as a "no-knock warrant." Her boyfriend Kenneth...
News video: Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death

Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death 01:31

 One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville, Kentucky, three months ago was dismissed from the police department on Tuesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death [Video]

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in..

Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor Rally [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith, Common Call For Justice During Breonna Taylor Rally

The fight for justice for Breonna Taylor grows louder by the day as protestors, including Common and Jada Pinkett Smith, gathered in Kentucky to demand immediate action in the wake of her tragic death.

Louisville Kentucky Police Officer Fired Following Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Louisville Kentucky Police Officer Fired Following Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor

A Louisville, Kentucky police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been fired. According to CNN, Det. Brett Hankison was terminated via a letter signed by the police..

daisythors

shriya said stan sousa chloe shouldn’t have done that it was performative Breonna Taylor’s death should not be turned into a meme 3 hours ago

RPennington28

DragTheAstros⚾️ I’m sure #BreonnaTaylor would love her Life Back. But it don’t work like that for her...it shouldn’t work like tha… https://t.co/64xUkOIFsW 9 hours ago

lukehabit

ً hayley can someone drop the tweet about why breonna taylor’s death shouldn’t be discussed like it is/a meme? i need to inform irl 12 hours ago

Ioverodeo

leila RT @eclectictrash: @earth2myaa Breonna Taylor was wrongfully shot to death in her bed. I understand the want to make this digestible for ot… 12 hours ago

DrkSkinLeaux

Black Ass Riddler ?¿ RT @nxturemxde21: @FreshprinceG23 @officialtatss @britneyelaineee @earth2myaa not only that but it’s disrespectful as***to breonna taylo… 20 hours ago

Dukeblogger

DukeBlog @tharealscottyj @incoduce @JoelBerryII 1. Resisting arrest shouldn't be a death sentence. 2. The cops said George F… https://t.co/aHX04sSRrE 22 hours ago