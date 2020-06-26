Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Power activist Olive Morris celebrated in Google Doodle

Mashable Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Today's Google Doodle honours Olive Morris, one of the most important figures in [INS: Britain's Black Power movement :INS] during the 1970s. 

Morris was a member of the British Black Panthers, and she founded the Brixton Black Women’s Group, a collective of feminist Black women. In 1979, she died at age 27 from cancer. In...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

WAKE UP - Word Warriors III [Video]

WAKE UP - Word Warriors III

Available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Cable and Satellite On Demand on June 19th! WORD WARRIORS III sounds the alarm, calling an end to the cyclical epidemic of self- destruction..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Doodle honors UK activist Olive Morris who would have been 68 today

 Today’s — June 26th — Google Doodle in the UK is dedicated to the activist Olive Morris on what would have been her 68th birthday. more… The post...
9to5Google


Tweets about this