Black Power activist Olive Morris celebrated in Google Doodle
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Today's Google Doodle honours Olive Morris, one of the most important figures in [INS: Britain's Black Power movement :INS] during the 1970s.
Morris was a member of the British Black Panthers, and she founded the Brixton Black Women’s Group, a collective of feminist Black women. In 1979, she died at age 27 from cancer. In...
