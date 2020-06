Related videos from verified sources Cat regrets decision to explore book shelves and gets STUCK



This cat in Oslo, Norway instantly regretted climbing onto the bookshelf when he got stuck and couldn't get off. The chunky chinchilla Persian puss jumped behind the books before getting stuck and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago Stephen King's IF IT BLEEDS Is…



The #1 New York Times bestseller from master storyteller Stephen King: a new collection featuring a rat, a surprising dancer, a phone with an afterlife—and Holly Gibney.“Phenomenal…Gorgeous.”.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:34 Published on May 27, 2020 Unplug and unwind: Americans say these are the best ways to de-stress



Spending time in the great outdoors is the top way Americans are working to de-stress right now, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 50% of respondents are getting out into.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this