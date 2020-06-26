Global  

Domino's delivers pizza by drone to Dutch beach — but it was just a trial

The Next Web Friday, 26 June 2020
Have you ever dreamed about having a magical flying drone deliver a pizza right to wherever you might be? Dream no more because a pizza chain in the Netherlands just took a step to making that a reality. According to a report from Dutch news outlet RTL, Domino’s Pizza carried out a successful test flight of a pizza delivering drone to get the cheese-topped, dough-based sustenance to customers on a beach in Zandvoort on the coast north-west of Amsterdam. [Read: Burger King is exposing a Tesla Autopilot bug with its irresponsible burger giveaway] “We are testing with drones as a…

