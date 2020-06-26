NASA enlists AI in the hunt for ET Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The ExoMars mission to find life on Mars moved a step closer to take-off this week after NASA unveiled the first results of an AI system that will support the search. The former Space Race rivals of Russia and the US plan to use AI to scan rocks on the Red Planet for signs of life. Eventually, they aim to use the system in future missions to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. They believe that using AI to analyze the samples and select what to send back to Earth will overcome the challenges of transmitting data between planets. As Eric Lyness, software lead in…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: NASA 👓 View full article

