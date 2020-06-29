Remote work is making us more innovative — so don’t dread the ‘new normal’
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Moodi will be speaking at Transform on July 2, TNW’s online couch conference on business innovation. Get your tickets here. In the process of forming the UN after World War II, Winston Churchill said “never let a good crisis go to waste.” Of course, the human cost of a crisis cannot be ignored. At the same time, a crisis can spark progress in a way that people otherwise can’t (or don’t) choose to enact. In the lockdown that has resulted from COVID-19, space has been created in a very literal sense. Social distancing is generating the ‘six-foot economy’ where people…
Six in 10 Americans said they've never felt more tired in their life than right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about the impact the COVID-19..