Chris O'Dowd says the backlash to that infamous 'Imagine' video was 'justified'

Mashable Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Remember that celebrity singalong of John Lennon's "Imagine" that Gal Gadot organised back in March?

Of all the videos and messages celebrities have been putting out into the world during the coronavirus pandemic, it's probably fair to say that that was one of the ones that went down the worst.

During the latest episode of...
