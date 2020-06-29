India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and Helo

Global  

India has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video, and UC Browser amid tension between two countries.   BREAKING: Full statement from the Indian Govt’s Ministry of Electronics & IT. Statement says the apps are “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/AJLdfZ9ipP — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 29, 2020
