India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and Helo
Monday, 29 June 2020 () India has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video, and UC Browser amid tension between two countries. BREAKING: Full statement from the Indian Govt’s Ministry of Electronics & IT. Statement says the apps are “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/AJLdfZ9ipP — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 29, 2020
Group of traders from China living in north Indian hill town in Shimla feels proud to be called as Indian. An Indian citizen of Chinese origin, John who owns a shoe store in Shimla calls for peace between India and China amid border tensions. He said, "I have never felt discrimination here, I feel...
A trader of Chinese descent in Shimla said that he feels more Indian than Chinese and that is also the sentiment of people in the city. He was commenting on the ongoing tension between India and China..
Indian-American community members held anti-China protest in US. Protesters put up placards reading 'Shame on China', 'China Stop Bullying', etc. The demonstration was staged outside Chinese Consulate..
