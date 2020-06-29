|
Mississippi lawmakers vote to (finally) remove Confederate symbol in state flag
On Sunday, Mississippi lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.
The bill calling for its removal passed 91-23 in the state House and 37-14 in the state Senate.
Before Sunday's vote, Mississippi's state flag was the only state banner remaining in the country that still depicted an...
