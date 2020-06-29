Global  

Mississippi lawmakers vote to (finally) remove Confederate symbol in state flag

Mashable Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
On Sunday, Mississippi lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. 

The bill calling for its removal passed 91-23 in the state House and 37-14 in the state Senate. 

Before Sunday's vote, Mississippi's state flag was the only state banner remaining in the country that still depicted an...
Video credit: WREG - Published
News video: Mississippi lawmakers react to being part of vote to redesign state flag

Mississippi lawmakers react to being part of vote to redesign state flag 01:55

 After a weekend full of debate, Mississippi lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag and redesign the flag.

