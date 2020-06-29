Mississippi lawmakers vote to (finally) remove Confederate symbol in state flag Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

On Sunday, Mississippi lawmakers voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.



The bill calling for its removal passed 91-23 in the state House and 37-14 in the state Senate.



Before Sunday's vote, Mississippi's state flag was the only state banner remaining in the country that still depicted an...


