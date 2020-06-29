Global  

Here’s the list of all 59 Chinese apps banned by India

The Next Web Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
India banned 59 Chinese apps today in a surprise move. The government alleged that these apps were stealing data and sending it to servers located outside the country. These apps include some major names such as Bytedance-owned TikTok and Helo, Tencent’s WeChat, UCBrower, Baidu Map, Mi Community, and Mi Video. Here’s the full list of apps: TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browsers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beauty Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo…

This story continues at The Next Web
