Here’s the list of all 59 Chinese apps banned by India
Monday, 29 June 2020 () India banned 59 Chinese apps today in a surprise move. The government alleged that these apps were stealing data and sending it to servers located outside the country. These apps include some major names such as Bytedance-owned TikTok and Helo, Tencent’s WeChat, UCBrower, Baidu Map, Mi Community, and Mi Video. Here’s the full list of apps: TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browsers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beauty Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo…
Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...
By now, ad buyers have become sorely aware of the impact of ad fraud. A study for the ANA last year pegged the problem at $5.8 billion globally. But, even though that is declining on previous years, ad..
Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores...