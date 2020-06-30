Global  

TikTok vanishes from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in India following its ban

The Next Web Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Last night, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Helo, and WeChat alleging that these apps steal data and send it to servers that are not located in India. Now, TikTok’s Android and iOS apps have disappeared from both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. However, several other apps including UC Browser, WeChat, Bigo Live, and Shein were still available to download on both stores. India’s IT ministry issued the press release last night, invoking section 69 of the IT ACT 2000 that gives the government power to block certain services. However, it might be hard to enforce a…

