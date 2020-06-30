Global  

Gorgeous Google Doodle celebrates Marsha P. Johnson for the last day of Pride Month

Mashable Tuesday, 30 June 2020
As a tumultuous Pride Month draws to a close, Google is marking it with a tribute to transgender artist, activist, and drag performer Marsha P. Johnson.

Johnson was a central and beloved figure in New York's gay scene from the 1960s onward, and is widely recognized as one of the first people to fight back against police...
