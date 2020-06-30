The OnePlus Nord phone will go back to the company’s budget roots Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

OnePlus has consistently made some of the best bang-for-your-buck phones since its inception. But while the company still manages to undercut most of its direct competition in performance per dollar, $900 is for the Pro model is still a lot of money. That’s a far cry from the $300 ‘flagship killer’ price the company flaunted back in 2014. Now OnePlus has confirmed it’s going back to its roots with the ‘OnePlus Nord.’ Presales will begin tomorrow and the price is expected to come in at under $500, although the device will only be available in India and Europe to start.…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

