|
'The Crown' has found its Princess Margaret for the final season
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Netflix's The Crown is gradually rolling out the casting for its fifth and final season — and now we have a Princess Margaret.
English actress Lesley Manville will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister in Peter Morgan's series — Princess Margaret has been formidably played by Vanessa Kirby in the first...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this