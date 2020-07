The Cubii Pro seated elliptical is on sale for the first time in a while Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

*TL;DR: *As of July 2, the Cubii Pro seated elliptical is only $299, a savings of $50.



--------------------



Home fitness equipment has been in fiercely high demand since gyms have been closed.



But for folks whose home workouts only need to replace staircases at the office, battling other online customers for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this