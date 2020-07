Transformers and 'Back to the Future' collide in a new toy and comic crossover Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Back to the Future turns 35 on July 3. And as part of the celebration, we're getting an epic crossover.



There's a new Transformers action figure coming, appropriately named Gigawatt, and its vehicle form is none other than Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown's flying DeLorean time machine. There are some fun details on this thing, so let's... πŸ‘“ View full article