Intel invests $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Intel Capital, the investment arm of chipmaker Intel, has invested $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio in exchange for a 0.39% stake. This is the 12th investment in Reliance Jio in the last 11 weeks, taking the tally to $15.5 billion. Jio Platforms has raised more money in 2020 than all of India’s startups combined last year. Jio is India’s biggest mobile network provider with more than 388 million customers on board. Jio Platform is an umbrella company for its digital businesses including the carrier. Intel Capital invests in startups with a focus on 5G and communication, AI, and next-gen…
TikTok star welcomes Centre’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. Muskan Sharma had over 4 million followers on TikTok. Muskan said she stands by the country’s decision and that China has to pay for what it did. On Monday, Modi government banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid India-China tensions....
Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had..
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were..
