Intel invests $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Intel Capital, the investment arm of chipmaker Intel, has invested $253 million in India’s Reliance Jio in exchange for a 0.39% stake. This is the 12th investment in Reliance Jio in the last 11 weeks, taking the tally to $15.5 billion. Jio Platforms has raised more money in 2020 than all of India’s startups combined last year. Jio is India’s biggest mobile network provider with more than 388 million customers on board. Jio Platform is an umbrella company for its digital businesses including the carrier. Intel Capital invests in startups with a focus on 5G and communication, AI, and next-gen…



This story continues at The Next Web



