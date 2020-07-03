Global  

Want a great developer? Stop obsessing over resumes and share a falafel

The Next Web Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
If you Google “freelance developer vetting process,” you’ll be bombarded with more than a quarter million results.  Most of the advice follows the same general themes:  Review work samples Put them through a test project And evaluate their English skills (if the developer is overseas) These screening tips are all useful, but something important is missing: the “Falafel Test.” Let me explain. Businesses can’t afford to be wrong when it comes to hiring developers. Sinking precious time and hard-earned money into finding a freelance developer — who turns out to be pompous, with poor email etiquette — is devastating. It’s…

This story continues at The Next Web
