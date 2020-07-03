Global  

'Father Soldier Son' follows 1 family over 10 years in new Netflix documentary

Mashable Friday, 3 July 2020
Father Soldier Son looks like the documentary equivalent of Richard Linklater's Boyhood.

In the trailer, which Netflix dropped on Thursday, we get a glimpse of one U.S. military family over the course of a 10-year period, following as the two young sons grow up and their dad, a U.S. platoon sergeant, loses part of his leg...
