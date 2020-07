NASA's 'smell of space' could soon be available as a perfume Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Have you ever wondered what outer space smells like?



If you assumed it smells like nothing up there — as I did for 26 years — you're wrong. Astronauts have compared the smell of space to "seared steak, raspberries, and rum." And thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, you might soon be able to experience the mysterious smell... 👓 View full article