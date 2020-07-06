Global  

Ennio Morricone, legendary film composer for 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', dies at 91

Mashable Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer best known for scoring the likes of Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and John Carpenter's The Thing, has died at the age of 91.

Morricone passed away in a clinic in Rome several days after breaking his femur, according to the Guardian, who confirmed the death via his...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old 00:44

 Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

