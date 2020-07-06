Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New AI project captures Jane Austen’s thoughts on social media

The Next Web Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Have you ever wanted to pick the brains of Sir Isaac Newton, Mary Shelley, or Benjamin Franklin? Well now you can (kinda), thanks to a new experiment by magician and novelist Andrew Mayne. The project — called AI|Writer — uses OpenAI’s new text generator API to create simulated conversations with virtual historical figures. The system first works out the purpose of the message and the intended recipient by searching for patterns in the text. It then uses the API‘s internal knowledge of that person to guess how they would respond in their written voice. The digitized characters can answer questions about their work, explain…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher [Video]

‘Buyers-First’ Mentality Drives Ad Sales Strategy: AMC’s Kim Kelleher

Technology is reshaping the way that marketers reach target audiences, and AMC Networks is at the forefront of testing methods to help advertisers boost the efficiency of their media buys. The network..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 15:46Published
Giving the gift of gardening to people in areas most impacted by COVID-19 [Video]

Giving the gift of gardening to people in areas most impacted by COVID-19

The Buffalo Freedom Garden Project gave 50 free gardens to people living in the zip codes most impacted by COVID-19.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published
The deeper meaning behind TikTok's 'I had pasta tonight' caption [Video]

The deeper meaning behind TikTok's 'I had pasta tonight' caption

TikTok is supposed to be a fun and silly app with lip syncs, challenges, dances and funny videos.But, there is an underlying dark side to the platform that parents and fans of the app should be aware..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this