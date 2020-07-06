Global  

We did the math: iPhone screen sizes ARE bigger now

The Next Web Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Have you ever looked at the screen on your new iPhone and thought “wow, is this bigger than the old iPhones?” You and me both, pal. But we’re all busy people, right? To prove such a hypothesis you’d need to look at figures and facts and — sickeningly — plot that into some sort of scatter graph like a fucking nerd. Who in their right mind has time for something like that? Well, today, me. Anyway, without further ado, here’s a graph plotting iPhone screen sizes against the year the model was released: If you’re reading that on your phone, switch…

