Zoom Oracles Its Way to Center Stage

CRM Buyer Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Zoom Oracles Its Way to Center StageOracle and Zoom just entered a deal that for once is more about technological audacity than about dollars -- a partnership to host Zoom on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In just a few months -- basically since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic -- Zoom has seen demand for its service grow from about 10 million daily meeting participants to more than 300 million.
