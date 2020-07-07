Global  

The ‘new’ Poco M2 Pro is just a Redmi Note 9 Pro in disguise

The Next Web Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
At the turn of this year, Xiaomi announced that it’s spinning of Poco as a separate brand. Since that day, the company has launched the Poco X2 in India, and the Poco F2 Globally. While Poco shares a ton of resources with Xiaomi including software and manufacturing, it has tried hard to push a narrative that it’s an independent brand. But with its new phone, the Poco M2 pro, the firm is making that hard to believe. The $175 Poco M2 Pro is a new offering from the company, but it’s a love child of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro…

This story continues at The Next Web
