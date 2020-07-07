The ‘new’ Poco M2 Pro is just a Redmi Note 9 Pro in disguise
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () At the turn of this year, Xiaomi announced that it’s spinning of Poco as a separate brand. Since that day, the company has launched the Poco X2 in India, and the Poco F2 Globally. While Poco shares a ton of resources with Xiaomi including software and manufacturing, it has tried hard to push a narrative that it’s an independent brand. But with its new phone, the Poco M2 pro, the firm is making that hard to believe. The $175 Poco M2 Pro is a new offering from the company, but it’s a love child of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro…
On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum check out the new OnePlus 8 Pro. It's got all the top specifications, with a price tag to match, which makes it more flagship than flagship killer! Is it the perfect OnePlus recipe we've all been waiting for? They also review the newly launched...
With Apple moving their computers to in-house processors, you can now apply for a Developer Transition Kit to start porting your software to run on the new hardware.But this kit itself is not new, it's..