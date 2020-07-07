OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jaguar’s all-electric i-Pace is proving quite popular at the moment, even famed car designer Henrik Fisker drives one, but let’s be honest, it doesn’t get our motor running in the way the F-Type does. But lucky for us, Jaguar could have an electric sports car on the way. According to a filing made in the last few months, spotted by Autocar, the British automaker is attempting to trademark the name “Jaguar EV-Type,” suggesting that an all-electric sports car could be on the horizon. [Read: ‘Cold-hearted’ Tesla threatened to close its dealerships without telling employees first] Jaguar could have used names…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

