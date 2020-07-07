Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation

The Next Web Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jaguar’s all-electric i-Pace is proving quite popular at the moment, even famed car designer Henrik Fisker drives one, but let’s be honest, it doesn’t get our motor running in the way the F-Type does. But lucky for us, Jaguar could have an electric sports car on the way. According to a filing made in the last few months, spotted by Autocar, the British automaker is attempting to trademark the name “Jaguar EV-Type,” suggesting that an all-electric sports car could be on the horizon. [Read: ‘Cold-hearted’ Tesla threatened to close its dealerships without telling employees first] Jaguar could have used names…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jaguar COVID19 Vehicle Cleaning Video [Video]

Jaguar COVID19 Vehicle Cleaning Video

Jaguar Land Rover statement about Covid-19 vehicle cleaning and safety measures.

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:05Published
New Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Convertible Design Preview in Bluefire [Video]

New Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Convertible Design Preview in Bluefire

The pairing of Jaguar’s sports car with the 300PS 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability. This is a true F-TYPE, with its own..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:59Published

Tweets about this

Dav3403

Dave Reid OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation: https://t.co/NbXdbUrRWp 5 minutes ago

techrdv

TECH RDV OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation https://t.co/lNopp4Qm4t #Cars #Electricvehicle 9 minutes ago

MobilesAppStore

Mobiles App Stores OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation... https://t.co/s9YafvrERr https://t.co/x7B2nawZ15 10 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation https://t.co/fGOHGfIKWy 11 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation https://t.co/UyzbsE9TEW https://t.co/gchM5ykEBo 15 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW OOOF, pinch me! Jaguar trademark adds fuel to all-electric F-Type successor speculation https://t.co/qceQ2T0Uf7 17 minutes ago