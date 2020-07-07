Global  

What is #BlackoutDay2020? Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
The Blackout Day on July 7 isn't the same as the movement that caused Instagram to be covered in black squares last month. This latest Blackout Day isn't about social media at all. Rather, it's about the power of money and how we choose to spend it.

With the mid-pandemic economy as volatile as it is, every dollar is...
 Shoppers are being asked to send a message from the checkout counter on Tuesday during what has been dubbed "Blackout Day."

Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others

 July 7 is Blackout Day, a "day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar" outside of Black-owned businesses.
