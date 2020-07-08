Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here are the 11 best Zoom and work from home moments of 2020, so far

Mashable Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Ah, 2020: the year spent online, our lives largely confined to little video-call boxes.

Thanks to social distancing, nearly everything has been done via  Zoom, Google Hangouts, or FaceTime — work meetings, happy hours, live broadcasts, you name it.

With those many hours spent on video calls, there's just so much...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart [Video]

NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart

This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
It Seemed Like A Good Idea At The Time [Video]

It Seemed Like A Good Idea At The Time

Oh, those moments when you start something with best intentions, and then it goes horribly wrong. If you think about it, those are some of the funniest moments around--which is why this compilation..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:00Published
Father Knows Best [Video]

Father Knows Best

Father knows best--best how to make a fool of himself that is! Shake your head as you witness these clumsy dads try their best!

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

In Her Own Words: Kantar’s Stacy Graiko faces 'moments of truth' with 5-year-old's wish

 As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Here are the 11 best Zoom and work from home moments of 2020, so far https://t.co/fMB94krWSK #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/c7u1IehM45 6 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Here are the 11 best Zoom and work from home moments of 2020, so far https://t.co/aqOhbIGQwG https://t.co/QvcumQMCuI 11 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Here are the 11 best Zoom and work from home moments of 2020, so far https://t.co/yuINUSsYqb https://t.co/6x29VMOFE9 11 minutes ago

Blackyrie

Aup m8 @CunningSmi1e @derrynareushaw It wasn’t all bad I genuinely had some of the best years of my life here, I suppose (… https://t.co/FnutzBEkRL 12 hours ago

Henry_Chamber

Henry County Chamber The Chamber will host a webinar on July 8 at 10:00 AM on Return to Work Screening & Testing Solution. Dr. Lee Resni… https://t.co/dXtyB8O0lE 1 day ago

StuderEducation

Studer Education RT @StuderEducation: Join our discussion on Tuesday, July 7 with @KKOwen_Coach and #leaders around the country to think through best practi… 1 day ago

caldecottfest

The Caldecott Festival RT @qubeoca: Qube is offering a new 3 week ZOOM workshop programme for creative practitioners, artists and makers based in Shropshire. Lear… 2 days ago

deafdyke420

animal crossing villager says BLM @VONN3K_ "Well my dad does not think cronovirus is real so we play at the park and malls still i just don't go to s… https://t.co/k9nnVLBddj 4 days ago