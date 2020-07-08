Uber to launch London boat taxis — but its operating license debacle remains unresolved Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

This summer, Uber is launching its first water-based taxi service on the Thames river that runs through the center of London. However, it still hasn’t had its taxi cab operating license for the city renewed after being canceled by regulators last year. The American ride hailing company is going to work with Thames Clippers, a company that already runs river bus services on the city’s river, to provide the service. As with its other services, Uber is leaving the actual driving to someone else. According to various reports, the two companies will collaborate to offer commuter boat taxis that can…



