Harry Styles will soothe you to sleep in a new story for Calm Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )





The singer teamed up with meditation app Calm to produce "Dream With Me," a 30-minute Sleep Story he narrates.



Calm teased the story in a tweet on Monday, prompting fans to preemptively ... Forgive me for the horrid pun, but Harry Styles will soon have fans turning their lights down. Cue rimshot.The singer teamed up with meditation app Calm to produce "Dream With Me," a 30-minute Sleep Story he narrates.Calm teased the story in a tweet on Monday, prompting fans to preemptively apologize if the app has 👓 View full article

