Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles will soothe you to sleep in a new story for Calm

Mashable Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Forgive me for the horrid pun, but Harry Styles will soon have fans turning their lights down. Cue rimshot.

The singer teamed up with meditation app Calm to produce "Dream With Me," a 30-minute Sleep Story he narrates. 

Calm teased the story in a tweet on Monday, prompting fans to preemptively apologize if the app has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Harry Styles to read bedtime story for Calm meditation app

Harry Styles to read bedtime story for Calm meditation app 00:43

 Harry Styles is set to read a bedtime story for users of a meditation app Calm, as part of their Sleep Stories series.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DaBaby's Fourth Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Choreography in New Dance Video & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

DaBaby's Fourth Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Choreography in New Dance Video & More Music News | Billboard News

DaBaby and Harry Styles make notable Billboard Hot 100 chart moves, Lizzo gets kicked out of her vacation rental and BLACKPINK shows off their moves in new video.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:05Published
Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion [Video]

Liam Payne appears to tease One Direction reunion

One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne's latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Liam Payne sparks 1D reunion rumors with fake Harry Styles FaceTime call [Video]

Liam Payne sparks 1D reunion rumors with fake Harry Styles FaceTime call

Liam Payne has sent One Direction fans into overdrive after posting a fake FaceTime call between him and bandmate Harry Styles, with Directioners taking it as a sign they could reunite for their..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Let Harry Styles Lull You to Sleep With New Calm App Partnership

 The Calm app announced on Wednesday (July 8) that it is partnering with Harry Styles.
Billboard.com

Harry Styles teams up with Calm app to read soothing bedtime story

 Harry Styles has teamed up with the Calm sleeping aid app to read a bedtime story.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this