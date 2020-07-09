Here’s how Facebook found disinformation networks tied to Bolsonaro and Roger Stone Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )





Facebook has taken down disinformation networks linked to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and disgraced former Trump adviser Roger Stone, the company announced yesterday. The network connected to Bolsonaro was "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior in Brazil" that sought to influence elections and denigrate opponents of the government, according to Facebook. Most recently, the accounts have echoed Bolsonaro's claims that the coronavirus pandemic has been exaggerated — which even a positive test for COVID-19 has failed to curb. Their network used duplicate and fake accounts to "create fictitious personas posing as reporters, post content, and manage Pages masquerading as news outlets," according to…


