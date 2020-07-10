Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and other male tech execs top list of highest paid CEOs
Friday, 10 July 2020
20 minutes ago) Elon Musk is number one.
He tops Bloomberg's list of the highest paid CEOs of 2019, along with plenty of other tech execs, while Wall Street barely cracked the top 10. The first woman appears on the list at number 19.
Musk, head of Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, made nearly $600 million last year, though not ...
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
2 days ago
Tech CEOs to attend anti-trust hearing Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have all been asked to send a representative to speak to the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust on July 27. The meeting was actually supposed to be staged at an earlier date, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed those...
Tech CEOs to attend anti-trust hearing 00:40
