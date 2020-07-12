Chipmaker Qualcomm invests $97 million in Jio Platforms
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () US chipmaker Qualcomm announced today that it’s investing $97 million (₹730 crores) in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.15% stake in the company through its venture arm. Qualcomm is the second chipmaker to pump money in Jio Platforms after Intel invested $253 million to pick up a 0.39% share. The US-based chipmaker is a key player in 5G development, especially when it comes to mobile phones. The investment can help both companies test 5G in India. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance’s Chairman, said Qualcomm offers insights that will help us deliver our 5G vision: Qualcomm has been a valued partner for…